Cheese & Wine Market

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 May 2024 • 13:13

Torre del Mar Cheese Market Image: Shutterstock/ Studio Peace

TORRE del Mar gears up for a delectable weekend as it hosts the 12th beloved Artisan Goat Cheese and Axarquía Wine Market on Sunday, May 12. Set to begin at 10 am along the Paseo de Larios, the market promises a tempting array of flavours until 6 pm. This year’s focus turns to Almáchar, as announced by Jesús Pérez Atencia, first deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga along with other local councillors.

Celebrating Local Flavors

The event, initially delayed due to weather, boasts a variety of gastronomic activities, to create a culinary celebration of the region. Pérez Atencia expressed gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the market’s role in promoting local gastronomy and promoting regional connections.

Mark Your Calendar: May 12 Market Extravaganza

César Díaz emphasised the event’s popularity and growth, teasing exciting additions like award-winning cheeses from Spain’s Salón Gourmet. Meanwhile, Mario Torres hailed such gatherings as pivotal for regional collaboration, hinting at the inclusion of Almáchar’s famed Ajo Blanco, the famous cold soup from the region, a cornerstone of the province’s culinary heritage. So, mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this tasty event.

