Las Colinas Trophy adds European venues

By John Smith • Published: 07 May 2024 • 13:12

Enjoy golf at Las Colinas Credit: Las Colinas Golf & Country Club

Golf continues to be one of the most popular sports in the world and in 2024 the race to lift the Las Colinas Trophy will take place for the third time.

Tournament with a difference

It’s a tournament with a difference that is organised by Las Colinas Golf & Country Club which covers more than 330 hectares near Orihuela in Alicante Province.

Amateur golfers participate in a number of tournaments throughout the year and the first have already taken place in Valencia on April 13 and 14 and Sevilla on May 4.

Other Spanish qualifiers take place in Madrid, Las Colinas and Murcia and for the first time Prague in the Czech Republic and Munich Germany before the Las Colinas Trophy event on December 6 and 7.

Two days of competition for the final

The last tournament welcomed 76 national and international participants who with their partners enjoyed two days competing and enjoying the unique hospitality on offer.

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club is a residential tourism complex which it believes has one of the best golf courses in Europe designed by the American landscape architect Cabell B. Robinson.

The resort is located in a unique natural setting that has been carefully respected and preserved, with exclusive homes set in a beautifully landscaped environment.

Needless to say, guests and residents can take advantage of three top class restaurants, tennis and padel, a health and social club and much more.