Volunteers needed in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 13:14

Volunteers needed for charity shop Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall is collaborating with CUDECA in a campaign to recruit volunteers for its charity shops.

In addition, the shop in calle Ortega y Gasset will move at the end of May to Avenida San Lorenzo, 25, a larger, more comfortable and accessible location.

Estepona Councillor, María Aguilar, and the representative of the CUDECA Foundation, Natividad Gómez Ramos, launched a campaign to recruit new volunteers.

The councillor encouraged citizens to collaborate by lending their services in these charity shops, which are the essence of CUDECA and its main source of income. All the profits they generate go to the care, completely free of charge, of people with cancer and other advanced diseases.

Natividad Gómez explained that due to the change of location of one of its charity shops, at the end of May, this campaign has been launched to recruit volunteers, as the opening hours will be extended in the evenings from 5pm to 8pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

The representative of CUDECA underlined how important and necessary the work of the volunteers is for the foundation, and said that no special requirements are necessary, except that the person must like second-hand fashion and customer service.

Those interested in collaborating can email: voluntariado@cudeca.org, or call 952 56 49 10 or visit one of the CUDECA shops in Estepona.