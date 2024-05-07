By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 May 2024 • 12:52

Pilar de la Horadada: Pilgrimage, flowers, and Sevillanas Fair. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pilar de la Horadada / Facebook.

On Sunday, May 5, the residents of Pilar de la Horadada celebrated the traditional pilgrimage and flower offering to the Virgin of Pilar.

The procession commenced from the Real de la Feria and made its way to the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora del Pilar.

Starting at 11:00.AM, the people of Pilar embarked on their pilgrimage to the parish, accompanied by horses, riders, and carriages.

Upon reaching the church, they presented their floral offerings to the Virgin.

Fun Activities

The festivities continued throughout the day with the Sevillanas Fair, featuring activities such as the tasting of Sevillian tapas, horse and carriage rides through the Real de la Feria, performances by the Rociero Choir “Arte Payá,” and the Flamenco School “Ritmo Brillante.”

The Sevillanas Fair concluded at 8:30.PM with a closing ceremony.