By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 11:13

Get ready to Flamenco: Pilar de la Horadada's Sevillanas Fair. Image: Kucher Serhii / Shutterstock.com.

Pilar de la Horadada is gearing up for its 11th Sevillanas Fair, set to take place from May 1 to 5.

The festivities will include a variety of events such as carriage and horse parades, musical performances by renowned, dance performances and a fashion show!

Susi Sánchez, the Councillor for Festivals, confirmed: ” Visitors to the Sevillanas Fair can enjoy daily Sevillian tapas, listen to the Salves Rocieras played at midnight, and experience various musical performances, dance shows, and fashion displays.”

“Additionally, there will be a pilgrimage and flower offering to the Virgen del Pilar organised for Sunday, May 5,” the councillor confirmed.

The fair will kick off with an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, May 1 at 11:30.AM.

Activities and workshops for children, led by instructors, will also be available throughout the fair days, ensuring that everyone can participate in the festivities.