By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 16:38

May Cross Festivities: Santa Pola welcomes all to celebrate. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The traditional May Cross festivities in Santa Pola will take place from April 30 to May 3.

Santa Pola’s Mayor, Loreto Serrano, praised Teresa Fuentes Molina, a fourth-year student at Ramón Cuesta school, for winning the school drawing contest. Teresa’s artwork will be featured on this year’s poster.

The mayor emphasised the importance of this long-standing tradition celebrated in the town centre, with special recognition to the residents of Calle de la Cruz for preserving it over the years.

The mayor invites all residents and visitors to join the festivities, which will include dance performances, choir and musical shows, as well as various games and parades.

For more information or the event schedule, you can visit the website: santapola.es