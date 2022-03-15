By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 19:40

Estepona Town Hall insists the concessionaire reopens the sports centre pool. Image: Google maps - Javier Moral

The concessionaire of a sports centre in Estepona is being instructed to reopen the swimming pool by the Town Hall



Estepona Town Council reported on Monday, March 14, that it has asked the concessionaire of the Jose Ramon de la Morena sports centre to reopen the swimming pool to comply with terms of the administrative contract for the management of these facilities.

In a statement released by the Town Hall, the Consistory said that it “inadmits the decision taken unilaterally by the concessionaire to close said area of ​​water, and considers it inadmissible that the service is not provided to citizens”.

They also reminded the concessionaire that “the decision it has adopted involves a breach of contract that could lead to the removal of the concession”.

Last Friday 11, Supera announced that it had decided to take the action of closing two of its public swimming pools. Citing the “unaffordable” cost of electricity, they said on their Facebook page that this measure was being adopted “temporarily” until the situation “returns to normal parameters”.

Those facilities affected were the Jose Ramon de la Morena Sports Centre in Estepona, and the Fuente Nueva Centre in San Pedro Alcantara, in Marbella. Both have a heated and outdoor swimming pool, as well as a spa area, which cannot be used, as reported by malagahoy.es.

