By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 0:53

Rolling Stones to open their European tour in Madrid. image: [email protected]

Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will host the first concert of a European tour by the Rolling Stones



Legendary rock band, The Rolling Stones have chosen to kick off their ‘SIXTY’ European tour in the capital of Spain, Madrid. This is the tour with which the iconic group will celebrate 60 years of making music together. They will tour in ten different countries, including two concerts in London.

As announced on Twitter today, Monday, March 14, this first concert is scheduled for June 1, at the home of Atletico Madrid, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Their previous performance in Madrid was back in 2014, at Real Madrid‘s Santiago Bernabeu stadium, during the ’14 on Fire Tour’.

A memorable concert by Jagger, Richards, and Wood took place on July 7, 1982, in the old Atletico Madrid stadium, when a deluge of rain fell, but the band kept playing, much to the crowd’s delight.

“We are delighted to announce the Rolling Stones 2022! tour titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together, Mick, Keith and Ronnie will play across Europe this summer, including two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park”, read a statement on the Stones’ official Twitter page.

The concert in Liverpool will be the first time the Stones played there in more than fifty years. This time, they will be without their legendary drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away at the age of 80 last August.

Tickets for the June 1 concert in Madrid can be purchased from 10am this Friday 18, on the doctormusic.com, tickets.com, livenation.es, ticketmaster.es, and lasttour.org websites.

Prices will be between €50 and €280. There will be a presale on the livenation.es website from 12 noon on March 16, until midday on March 17. This will also be available on the Doctor Music website from 12 noon on March 16, until 10pm on Thursday, March 17, as reported by 20minutos.es.