By Laura Kemp • 17 March 2022 • 11:02

Moving to Villamartin: The complete guide

Villamartin is an authentic Andalucian town, with its whitewashed houses, patios adorned with flowers and meandering narrow streets leading to large plazas, it has become a popular destination for people wanting to move to Spain.

With its warm climate, beautiful countryside, stunning championship golf courses and proximity to the coast, Villamartin has become a popular destination for travellers and British people looking at moving to Spain.

So, you are thinking of moving to Villamartin, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Villamartin a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Villamartin?

Property in Villamartin

Things to do in Villamartin

Best restaurants in Villamartin

Schools in Villamartin

Healthcare in Villamartin

Contact information

Where is Villamartin?

Villamartin is a fast-growing tourist destination located on the Southern Costa Blanca, just west of Torrevieja and on the Orihuela Costa. It is approximately 2.5 miles from the coast and between two main roads that link the town with the Mediterranean urbanisations of La Zenia and Cabo Roig.

The closest airport to Villamartin is Murcia Region Airport (RMU) which is just 22 miles away.

Property in Villamartin

The Villamartin community is comprised of several individual urbanisations including Villacosta, Eagles Nest, Montegolf, Las Filipinas, El Presidente, Los Valencias, El Galan, and Blue Lagoon.

Most of the properties in the area are detached villas, and prices for a detached property typically start around €170,000.

Apartments and townhouses provide cheaper options for overseas property buyers, and a modest apartment can be found for as little as €75,000.

Setting up your home English TV in Spain English TV in Spain is here for all your TV needs! Stuart is a fully trained Sky TV installer having worked for Sky before moving to Spain and can install one-off priced free to air satellite systems (these will not receive Sky TV premium channels.) English TV in Spain can advise on IPTV and advise you about the best English TV in Spain via IPTV. English TV in Spain is now also installing Wireless Alarms Systems at affordable prices in Villamartin and Costa Blanca. These alarms send alerts direct via your phone automatically if activated, monitor video cameras with 2-way audio from your phone anywhere. Safe and Simple Alarms talk to English TV in Spain for total peace of mind. Website: www.englishtvinspain.com Telephone: 606 297 825 or 634 373 797

Things to do in Villamartin

1. Play golf under the Mediterranean sun

With three championship golf courses, Villamartin is one of the most popular places to spend some time on the tee.

2. Explore the Dolmen de Alberite

The Alberite Dolmen (4,000 BC) is an impressive archaeological site consisting of ancient tombs.

3. Cool down at Aquopolis Torrevieja

Get adventurous on the huge water slides or cool down in the aqua pools.

4. Soak up the sun on the Blue Flag beaches

The Orihuela Costa has the most Blue Flag beaches on the Costa Blanca, most notably Cabo Roig beach, La Zenia and Punta Prima Beach.

5. Enjoy the atmosphere at Villamartin Plaza

Villamartin Plaza is an incredible place to soak up the atmosphere, people watch, relax under the Mediterranean sun with a drink or explore the many eateries in the area. Live music is played here in the summer.

6. Do some local shopping

The Villamartin area is not short of places to shop for food clothes and things for the home with shopping centres and of course the local Spanish markets for fresh produce.

7. Visit the popular La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre

Spend the day at La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, with lots of high street shops and plenty of restaurants.

8. Visit the many bars

Villamartin has plenty of great bars, cafes and restaurants to try.

9. Rent some bicycles

Villamartin is one of the most popular areas in Europe for cycling, with a choice of coastal, hill and mountainous areas to explore.

10. Get adventurous with watersports

Head to the coast and try your hand at paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkelling and scuba diving.

Best restaurants in Villamartin

1. Steakstones Hot Rock Grill

If you’re craving a succulent steak, Steakstones Hot Rock Grill is one of the highest recommended steak houses in Villamartin.

Open: 5pm until 10pm, closed on Sundays

Address: Villamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin

Booking: 966 76 47 87

Price: €€-€€€

2. The Hen’s Teeth

The Hen’s Teeth serves great tapas, grilled meats, vegan, veggie and gluten-free options as well as cocktails and live music.

Open: 4pm until 10pm, closed on Sundays

Address: Av. de Las Brisas Plaza Villamartin, 03189 Villamartin

Booking: 966 76 46 31

Price: €€-€€€

3. La Fuente Dolce Vita

If Italian cuisine is what you’re looking for, La Fuente Dolce Vita comes highly recommended for their pasta, pizzas and desserts.

Open: 4pm until 11pm

Address: C. Paso de Calais, 65, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor

Booking: 966 77 58 39

Price: €€-€€€

4. The Copper Chimney

For some of the best Indian food in Villamartin, head to The Cooper Chimney – their jalfrezi is especially good!

Open: 4pm until 1am

Address: Av de Las Brisas, Villamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin

Booking: 965 07 18 56

Price: €€-€€€

5. Fairways Restaurant & Chill Out Lounge

For a chilled atmosphere with British and Mediterranean dishes, head to Fairways Restaurant & Chill Out Lounge.

Open: 5pm until 10pm, 12pm until 10pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Ctra. de Villamartín, 21, 03189 Villamartín

Booking: 966 76 44 44

Price: €€-€€€

6. Quesada Fish & Chips 2

Craving some fish and chips? Quesada Fish & Chips 2 is the best in the area.

Open: 12pm until 9pm, closed on Sundays

Address: Av. De Las Brisas Villamartin plaza

Booking: 966 76 44 41

Price: €€-€€€

7. Munchies

Munchies is a laid back cafe serving breakfast, brunch and lunch

Open: 8:30am until 4pm

Address: Avenida de las Brisas 17 VIllamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin

Booking: 966 76 55 69

Price: €€-€€€

8. Bogey’s

Known for their liver and bacon, Bogey’s also serves up European cuisine and great burgers.

Open: 8am until 3:30am

Address: Villamartin Plaza, Calle Las Brisas Local 10 Costa Blanca, 03189 Villamartin

Booking: 966 76 48 19

Price: €€-€€€

9. Olaf’s Monarch

Olaf’s Monarch serves up European and German food in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Open: 5:30pm until 11pm

Address: Villamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin

Booking: 966 76 51 42

Price: €€-€€€

10. Che Argentinian Restaurant

Che is an Argentinian grill serving up great steaks, seafood and desserts.

Open: 6pm until 11pm

Address: Avda de las Brisas 6, Loc 14, 03189 Orihuela Costa

Booking: 966 76 52 97

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Villamartin

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Villamartin has some impressive education centres.

For schools teaching the British curriculum, the best in the area is El Limonar International School Villamartin, teaching pupils from age 3 to 18.

For local public schools, Colegio Público Ntra. Sra. de las Montañas (Our Lady of the Mountains Public School) teaches the Spanish curriculum and is great for younger children wanting to learn the language.

Healthcare in Villamartin

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Villamartin has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

The Virgen de las Montaña

The Virgen de las Montañas Hospital is a privately managed hospital in agreement with the Andalucian Health Service and most of the private insurance companies that offers services to citizens in exactly the same way as any public or mixed management hospital.

Address: C. P.º Ambulatorio, 11650 Villamartin

Contact: 956 04 10 00 or click here for more information

Doctors

Villamartin Health Center

Centro De Salud De Orihuela Costa

This centre offers healthcare for all of the family for those entitled to free healthcare in Spain.

Address: C. del Mar, 1, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante

Contact: 966 74 83 43 or click here for more information

Dentists

Dental Company Villamartin

Dental Company has a complete medical team of specialists to offer you comprehensive solutions in oral health, ranging from general dentistry to specialist treatments.

Address: Calle Salto del Poyo, 1, 11650, Villamartín

Contact: 956 730 777 / 606 946 038 or click here for more information

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Villamartin.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.