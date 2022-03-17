By Laura Kemp • 17 March 2022 • 11:02
Moving to Villamartin: The complete guide
With its warm climate, beautiful countryside, stunning championship golf courses and proximity to the coast, Villamartin has become a popular destination for travellers and British people looking at moving to Spain.
So, you are thinking of moving to Villamartin, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?
To make moving to Villamartin a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.
Contents
Villamartin is a fast-growing tourist destination located on the Southern Costa Blanca, just west of Torrevieja and on the Orihuela Costa. It is approximately 2.5 miles from the coast and between two main roads that link the town with the Mediterranean urbanisations of La Zenia and Cabo Roig.
The closest airport to Villamartin is Murcia Region Airport (RMU) which is just 22 miles away.
The Villamartin community is comprised of several individual urbanisations including Villacosta, Eagles Nest, Montegolf, Las Filipinas, El Presidente, Los Valencias, El Galan, and Blue Lagoon.
Most of the properties in the area are detached villas, and prices for a detached property typically start around €170,000.
Apartments and townhouses provide cheaper options for overseas property buyers, and a modest apartment can be found for as little as €75,000.
Setting up your home
English TV in Spain
English TV in Spain is here for all your TV needs! Stuart is a fully trained Sky TV installer having worked for Sky before moving to Spain and can install one-off priced free to air satellite systems (these will not receive Sky TV premium channels.)
English TV in Spain can advise on IPTV and advise you about the best English TV in Spain via IPTV.
English TV in Spain is now also installing Wireless Alarms Systems at affordable prices in Villamartin and Costa Blanca. These alarms send alerts direct via your phone automatically if activated, monitor video cameras with 2-way audio from your phone anywhere. Safe and Simple Alarms talk to English TV in Spain for total peace of mind.
Website: www.englishtvinspain.com
Telephone: 606 297 825 or 634 373 797
With three championship golf courses, Villamartin is one of the most popular places to spend some time on the tee.
The Alberite Dolmen (4,000 BC) is an impressive archaeological site consisting of ancient tombs.
Get adventurous on the huge water slides or cool down in the aqua pools.
The Orihuela Costa has the most Blue Flag beaches on the Costa Blanca, most notably Cabo Roig beach, La Zenia and Punta Prima Beach.
Villamartin Plaza is an incredible place to soak up the atmosphere, people watch, relax under the Mediterranean sun with a drink or explore the many eateries in the area. Live music is played here in the summer.
The Villamartin area is not short of places to shop for food clothes and things for the home with shopping centres and of course the local Spanish markets for fresh produce.
Spend the day at La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, with lots of high street shops and plenty of restaurants.
Villamartin has plenty of great bars, cafes and restaurants to try.
Villamartin is one of the most popular areas in Europe for cycling, with a choice of coastal, hill and mountainous areas to explore.
Head to the coast and try your hand at paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkelling and scuba diving.
If you’re craving a succulent steak, Steakstones Hot Rock Grill is one of the highest recommended steak houses in Villamartin.
Open: 5pm until 10pm, closed on Sundays
Address: Villamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin
Booking: 966 76 47 87
Price: €€-€€€
The Hen’s Teeth serves great tapas, grilled meats, vegan, veggie and gluten-free options as well as cocktails and live music.
Open: 4pm until 10pm, closed on Sundays
Address: Av. de Las Brisas Plaza Villamartin, 03189 Villamartin
Booking: 966 76 46 31
If Italian cuisine is what you’re looking for, La Fuente Dolce Vita comes highly recommended for their pasta, pizzas and desserts.
Open: 4pm until 11pm
Address: C. Paso de Calais, 65, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor
Booking: 966 77 58 39
For some of the best Indian food in Villamartin, head to The Cooper Chimney – their jalfrezi is especially good!
Open: 4pm until 1am
Address: Av de Las Brisas, Villamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin
Booking: 965 07 18 56
For a chilled atmosphere with British and Mediterranean dishes, head to Fairways Restaurant & Chill Out Lounge.
Open: 5pm until 10pm, 12pm until 10pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays
Address: Ctra. de Villamartín, 21, 03189 Villamartín
Booking: 966 76 44 44
Craving some fish and chips? Quesada Fish & Chips 2 is the best in the area.
Open: 12pm until 9pm, closed on Sundays
Address: Av. De Las Brisas Villamartin plaza
Booking: 966 76 44 41
Munchies is a laid back cafe serving breakfast, brunch and lunch
Open: 8:30am until 4pm
Address: Avenida de las Brisas 17 VIllamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin
Booking: 966 76 55 69
Known for their liver and bacon, Bogey’s also serves up European cuisine and great burgers.
Open: 8am until 3:30am
Address: Villamartin Plaza, Calle Las Brisas Local 10 Costa Blanca, 03189 Villamartin
Booking: 966 76 48 19
Olaf’s Monarch serves up European and German food in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Open: 5:30pm until 11pm
Address: Villamartin Plaza, 03189 Villamartin
Booking: 966 76 51 42
Che is an Argentinian grill serving up great steaks, seafood and desserts.
Open: 6pm until 11pm
Address: Avda de las Brisas 6, Loc 14, 03189 Orihuela Costa
Booking: 966 76 52 97
When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Villamartin has some impressive education centres.
For schools teaching the British curriculum, the best in the area is El Limonar International School Villamartin, teaching pupils from age 3 to 18.
For local public schools, Colegio Público Ntra. Sra. de las Montañas (Our Lady of the Mountains Public School) teaches the Spanish curriculum and is great for younger children wanting to learn the language.
Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Villamartin has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.
The Virgen de las Montañas Hospital is a privately managed hospital in agreement with the Andalucian Health Service and most of the private insurance companies that offers services to citizens in exactly the same way as any public or mixed management hospital.
Address: C. P.º Ambulatorio, 11650 Villamartin
Contact: 956 04 10 00 or click here for more information
Centro De Salud De Orihuela Costa
This centre offers healthcare for all of the family for those entitled to free healthcare in Spain.
Address: C. del Mar, 1, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante
Contact: 966 74 83 43 or click here for more information
Dental Company has a complete medical team of specialists to offer you comprehensive solutions in oral health, ranging from general dentistry to specialist treatments.
Address: Calle Salto del Poyo, 1, 11650, Villamartín
Contact: 956 730 777 / 606 946 038 or click here for more information
Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.
That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Villamartin.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 092
