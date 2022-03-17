By Matthew Roscoe • 17 March 2022 • 11:10

P&O Ferries: All sailings suspended ahead of "major company announcement". Credit: @andypoulton/ Twitter

P&O Ferries: All sailings suspended ahead of a “major company announcement”.

FRESH fears that P&O Ferries are about to go into liquidation have arisen again on Thursday, March 17 after one of the UK’s largest ferry operators suspended all sailing ahead of a “major company announcement”.

The company said on Twitter: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

However, travel journalist Simon Calder squashed fears of liquidation by stating that P&O had told him it “is not going into liquidation”.

“We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement,” they explained.

“Until then, services from P&O will not run and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

In a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be making a major company announcement today which, with the support of our shareholder DP World, will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.

“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“That means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today so please bear with us and we will give further information in an all-colleague announcement later today.

“If you’re in a customer-facing role further information with follow separately on how we would like you to work with our customers. Thank you for your patience and support.”

Shortly afterwards, the Hull MP Karl Turner tweeted: “P&O Ferries have apparently instructed their crews both ratings and officers to tie up vessels as they are making a ‘major’ announcement today.

“This is troubling for crews and their families. I am in contact with ratings and officer unions regarding this.”

This is a developing news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

