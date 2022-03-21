By Matthew Roscoe • 21 March 2022 • 13:58

WATCH: Anti-war protestors allegedly shot by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Credit: Twitter

ANTI-WAR protestors have allegedly been shot by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Monday, March 21.

According to local media reports, Kherson residents were trying to approach a monument in Freedom Square to protest against the invasion of their country when Russian troops opened fire and began throwing “flash and bang” grenades.

Unverified videos shared on social media apparently show protestors being approached by Russian forces before gunshots and loud explosions were heard.

War protesters with Ukrainian flags shouting pro-Ukrainian slogans can be seen running from the scene.

According to Ukrainian news outlet TSN, multiple people were wounded and were taken to hospital by ambulance. However, there is no official information on the number of injured or dead.

Ukrainian news outlet Glavkom reports that Kherson political scientist Volodymyr Molchanov said that “it is difficult for Putin’s army to create a so-called ‘People’s Republic of China’ in Kherson” because although Russian forces occupy the city, “they do not control it”.

РОССИЯНЕ ОТКРЫЛИ ОГОНЬ ПО ПРОТЕСТУЮЩИМ В ХЕРСОНЕ ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ освободители блять pic.twitter.com/NNgJ0dM2qP — машааа🇺🇦 (@shakalger) March 21, 2022

