Dr Hilary issues fresh Covid warning that leaves GMB fans divided

By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 9:39

Credit: Instagram

Dr Hilary issues a fresh Covid warning that leaves GMB fans divided. The expert issued a warning over rising COVID numbers and possible new variants.

Fans have been left divided after Dr Hilary Jones appeared on Good Morning Britain on March 23. He commented on the ongoing pandemic and issued a fresh warning. He told viewers that “we cannot be complacent” and said that “there may be other variants coming.”

Speaking to GMB viewers he commented: “Six million people have died worldwide. This has been a dreadful, global infection which is still continuing. Cases are rising now.

“They are rising due to the Omicron variant – which is more transmissable and less severe. There may be other variants coming. We cannot be complacent.”

Dr Hilary went on to add: “Death rates are up by 17 per cent as well. Wales are thinking of extending their restrictions because of a surge of cases there right now.”

Viewers quickly took to Twitter over the Covid warning. One viewer commented: “Worst two years in recent history, the amount of damage that has been done off the scale. We will be feeding the effects of this for decades to come, and guess what it will all be blamed on the war in Ukraine.”

Another GMB fan commented on how Covid hits the most vulnerable people in society. The GMB viewer explained: “Masks should be worn. Social distancing as standard. So many believe this to be a cold. For many ecv is far from a cold. So many have such disregard for the most vulnerable. We are at higher risk than ever before with no restrictions. I will continuing to shield. We mean zilch.”

Other viewers disagreed with Doctor Hilary’s opinion. One person commented: “Doctor doom.”

Another GMB viewer backed them up and said: “That’s exactly what I was about to post.”

