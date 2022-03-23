By Chris King • 23 March 2022 • 3:59

Fuengirola cannabis club manager arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. image: policia nacional

Manager of cannabis club in Fuengirola arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs



The National Police has dismantled a cannabis club in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola, where they allegedly trafficked in narcotic substances. When the officers, in collaboration with the Local Police, carried out an inspection of the premises, they arrested the person responsible.

They subsequently seized 1,154.2 grams of marijuana, 23 marijuana joints, 30 THC capsules, eight THC biscuits, 815 grams of cookies with THC, two precision scales, and a note counting machine.

Several security cameras had been installed on the premises, along with an armoured door, all presumably to prevent access by the police.

This operation was initiated based on information gathered by police officers after carrying out several drug seizures in the vicinity of a local Fuengirola marina that had suspended its activity and opening.

Once the pertinent inquiries were carried out in collaboration with the Local Police, the investigators were able to verify a constant movement of people who entered and left the establishment, after spending a short time inside.

A few days ago, the police carried out an inspection in the supposed association. Inside, they found the person in charge of the premises. After verifying that he was engaged in the sale and distribution of different narcotic substances, he was arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime against public health.

The investigation concluded that this establishment actually functioned as a point of sale and distribution of narcotic substances – hashish and marijuana – under the guise of a smokers’ association, as reported by 101tv.es.

