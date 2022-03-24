How to improve your posture for better health

By Tamsin Brown • 24 March 2022 • 14:07

Dave Rosenblum, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Poor posture can cause significant pain, discomfort and fatigue. Read on to find out some simple ways you can improve it.

One of the main causes of neck and lower back pain is poor posture. It is all-too-common to spend endless hours hunched over a phone, computer or even a book, and these habits can sometimes have painful consequences in the long term.

You may need to seek help from a medical professional in more serious cases. In mild cases, however, making a few simple changes will do wonders when it comes to improving your posture and you will notice that your stability, balance and agility also improve.

Shoulders back

Trying to keep your shoulders slightly back at all times will help keep your back from curving. Sitting hunched over for hours is not only bad for your spine, but it can also affect breathing.

Strong core

Strengthening your core will help you to stand up straighter and keep your trunk stabilised at all times, whether during exercise or as you go about your daily activities. Yoga and Pilates can be great for improving posture.

Hips aligned

Bad posture is not just caused by sitting. When we walk, we sometimes slouch with our hips pushed forward. Try to keep your head upright and your hips aligned with your shoulders.

Sleeping position

If you wake up sore after a night’s rest, something is wrong. Choose a mattress and pillow that are suited to your needs and do your best to keep your spine aligned from your neck to your tailbone.

