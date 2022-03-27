100 cats saved from house fire in New York

By Fergal • 27 March 2022 • 15:32

Credit: Twitter

Almost 100 cats have been saved in a fire that broke out in a brick-and-wood house in New York state.

Firefighters called to the blaze in Harriman,Orange County, New York, were astonished to find dozens of cats, some in cages.

The animals were believed to be part of “an extreme hoarding situation” at the home where the fire broke out Thursday, March 24, the Woodbury Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook.

The occupants were able to make it out of the fire and many of the cats were loose and able to escape the home. But some perished in the inferno.

Woodbury Animal Shelter, based on Long Island, New York, was called to house the cats.

A shelter spokesperson said:“This was an extreme hoarding situation and there were probably close to 100 cats living in this house.

“The firefighters were absolutely amazing and rescued the cats that were living in cages in the house”.

Some of the cats were brought to the shelter and need medical care, according to the shelter, but not all of the cats were rescued.

“These cats are now at our shelter and will all require medical care. Luckily many of the cats that were loose were able to escape and will be trapped soon.

“We are unsure at this time how many cats perished in the fire,” their Facebook post said.

The blaze in America comes as many of Ukraine’s abandoned pets join the war exodus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.