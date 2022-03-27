Make new friends at the Phoenix Solos Club in Torrevieja

By Tamsin Brown • 27 March 2022 • 18:41

Image: Phoenix Solos Club

The Phoenix Solos Club in Torrevieja arranges regular meetings, events and activities to allow single over-50s to make new friends and socialise.

The Phoenix Solos Club, based just outside Torrevieja, is an English-speaking club open to over-50s of all nationalities that aims to provide a social setting for the widowed, divorced or single to network, plan activities or just have a chat. All those who are single and wish to make new friends are invited to go along and join them for a drink and a chat.

The Social Club meets on Monday mornings from 11.00am at Sacko’s Bar in El Limonar, Torrevieja. There are plenty of extra social events throughout the month and many smaller spin-off groups that partake in ten-pin bowling, petanque, games nights and many other activities.

The yearly membership fee is 10.00€. For more information, email [email protected] or phone Kitty on +34 622 180 500.

