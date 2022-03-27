Make new friends at the Phoenix Solos Club in Torrevieja

By Tamsin Brown • 27 March 2022 • 18:41
Image: Phoenix Solos Club
The Phoenix Solos Club in Torrevieja arranges regular meetings, events and activities to allow single over-50s to make new friends and socialise.
The Phoenix Solos Club, based just outside Torrevieja, is an English-speaking club open to over-50s of all nationalities that aims to provide a social setting for the widowed, divorced or single to network, plan activities or just have a chat. All those who are single and wish to make new friends are invited to go along and join them for a drink and a chat.
The Social Club meets on Monday mornings from 11.00am at Sacko’s Bar in El Limonar, Torrevieja. There are plenty of extra social events throughout the month and many smaller spin-off groups that partake in ten-pin bowling, petanque, games nights and many other activities.
The yearly membership fee is 10.00€. For more information, email [email protected] or phone Kitty on +34 622 180 500.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.