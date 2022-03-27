By Chris King • 27 March 2022 • 18:14

Tractor accident leaves one man dead in Granada province. image: junta de andalucia

Accident involving a tractor in the Granada municipality of Montillana leaves one man dead



According to Emergencies 112 Andalusia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, a man has died today, Sunday, March 27, after a tractor went off the road in the Granada town of Montillana.

The incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. next to a farmhouse on the Montillana road. A call to Telephone 112 alerted them that a tractor had left the road and that its driver had been thrown off the farm vehicle and was injured.

Upon receiving the call 112 immediately mobilised patrols of the Guardia Civil, and an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, with a team of medics, who travelled to the scene of the event.

On arrival at the scene of the accident, the medical health services were unable to do anything to help the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is now underway, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.