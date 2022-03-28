By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 10:04

The new Covid-19 regulations explained image: pexels- gustavo fring

The new Covid-19 regulations, explained below, come into force Monday March 28 as the government moves from treating the situation as a pandemic to epidemiological control.

The main change is that the mandatory confinements and diagnostic tests for the general population has ended, with efforts now focussing on the protection of the most vulnerable: those over 60 years of age and people with immunosuppressive or health diseases.

Covid-19 testing

Testing will only be undertaken for those over the age of 60, those with suppressed immune systems, pregnant woman and those with underlying acute respiratory infections. Anyone who required a hospital admission will also be tested, as well as those who have been in a high contagion zone within the last 14 days.

A positive Covid-19 test

The recommendation is that you isolate, that you stay at home. However if you do have to go out or to work then you should take all the necessary precautions to protect those around you.

The exception to this rule is that if you are a caregiver, work in the health sector or work with vulnerable people then you should not go to work within five days of diagnosis and, after that period and after more than 24 hours without symptoms. An antigen test, which, if negative, will allow you to return to work.

Close contacts?

Anyone who you come into contact with will not need to isolate but again they should take the necessary precautions over the next days and until they have tested negative.

Should I go to work?

It is recommended that you work from home if you have symptoms or have tested positive, as always you should take the necessary precautions to protect colleagues if you do have to go into work. A doctor can grant medical leave if required.

Will Covid-19 be monitored?

With 86 percent of the population having either been vaccinated or had the virus, the monitoring of the virus will be left to local health boards. That essentially means hospital admissions and positive tests that are registered.

It does mean that the numbers will look very different to what they did previously and will according to some specialist result in a loss of data integrity.

A regional approach

Each autonomous community continues to make their own arrangements over and above those dictated by the central government. It is wise to check the new Covid-19 regulations for your area as these may differ from the national guidelines.

