Over 10k tonnes of sand moved following Storm Celia

By Joshua Manning • 29 March 2022 • 17:51

Over 10k tonnes of sand to be moved following Storm Celia. Image Credit: Pixabay

The cleaning services of the Urban Ecology Department of the Valencia City council aim to deposit 10,500 tonnes of sand, that has accumulated in pedestrian zones and boardwalks following Storm Celia , back to its local beaches.

“This special operation will focus on the damage caused to various urban beaches including Malvarrosa, Cabañal and Pinedo during not only Storm Celia, but also subsequent storms”, explained the City Council.

The Deputy Mayor and Councillor of the area, Sergi Campillo has guaranteed “that the beaches and boardwalks will be in perfect condition for the good weather and Easter holidays. The sand that has been moved by the wind, needs to be spread out and levelled with tractors to facilitate the access to the beaches for all of its users”

“Every morning there are seven teams working on the north beaches and another team in the south, seeing as it is the north where there has been more accumulation of sand. And in the afternoon there are a further seven teams working in the north” he added.

These teams are formed by ten people and nine tractors using graders to move an estimated 1700 tonnes of sand per day. The affected areas cover more than two kilometres in the northern beaches and one kilometre in the south.

