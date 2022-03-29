By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 March 2022 • 9:21

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock after Oscars slap Source: Instagram

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for his highly publicised slap of the comedian and actor at the 2022 Oscars awards ceremony. He described his behaviour as “unacceptable and inexcusable”.

Smith was widely condemned for his actions with the Oscars Film Academy announcing a formal review of the situation as videos of the slap went viral.

Rock was slapped in the face by Smith he made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia. Clearly riled by the joke, Smith strode up on stage and slapped Rock.

Smith, who picked up the first Oscar of his career for playing the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, said in a statement posted online: “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

With many criticising the use of force, Smith went on to say: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.

“My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

The apology was extended to the Academy and the Williams family, saying: “I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

In response to the unusual events the Academy said: “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Will Smith can only hope that as he apologises to Chris Rock after the Oscars slap, that it will bring an end to the highly publicised situation. An unforeseen benefit of the slap has however been the refocusing of the spotlight on using violence and on the hair condition alopecia.

