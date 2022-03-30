Young model shares pictures after having both legs amputated.

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 March 2022 • 16:44

A YOUNG aspiring model, who sadly had both of her legs amputated following Covid complications, has finally returned home from hospital and has been updating fans and well-wishers with pictures of her progress.

Carolyn ‘Claire’ Bridges, who was admitted to Tampa General Hospital on Sunday, January 16 with severe leg pain and Covid, managed to raise enough money through a GoFundMe page to help with medical and living expenses.

The double vaccinated young woman nearly died multiple times after developing myocarditis and suffering a heart attack.

Documenting her journey on Instagram, the young model managed to sit up unassisted for the first time since losing her legs.

“I sat up by myself today!! So stoked,” she said on March 15 – which prompted thousands of comments from her fans across the globe.

“I don’t know you but I have been rooting for you and checking in on your socials for weeks!! You are freaking amazing!! And SO stunning even while in the hospital. Your smile is radiant. Keep going,” one person wrote.

Another said: “You are so strong and amazing! What a beautiful and strong soul you are!”

“Progress on rocket mode,” another Instagram user wrote.

Then on March 18, after two months in hospital, she was able to return home – just before her 21st birthday.

On her birthday – March 19 – she wrote: “21st spent right! Grateful for all the love and wishes.”

People from around the world wished the 21-year-old a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Clurby…I will forever be inspired by your grace, strength and resilience. The sky is the limit for you…sending you love and warm hugs,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Happy 21st birthday lovely!! Wishing that this year is full of love and joy bc you deserve the best!!!”

One person added: “Happy Happy Birthday!! So glad you are with your family now … continue to shine like the beautiful Star that you are.”

To view her Instagram page, please click the link here.

On the verge of death

As reported on February 2, following the vaccine Ms Bridges developed myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, cyanosis, and acidosis, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with Bridge’s medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page set up at the time read: “Yes, she was vaccinated! She was then diagnosed with Covid Myocarditis, Rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, Cyanotic, and had Acidosis. Obviously, she was very sick and weak. A few hours later, the ICU doctor called Wayne [her father] and said her heart had stopped and they were administrating CPR.”

According to local media report at the time, Claire had gotten the Covid vaccine because she had an underlying heart condition, but despite having both vaccines and booster she still caught Covid.

Local TV news station, WFLA said: “Over the span of an hour and a half, the 20-year-old had to be revived two more times. Doctors and surgeons worked together to come up with the next course of action for her heart and other organs.

“The next morning, she was placed on a Tandem Heart and additional life support. And only a few hours later, she was placed on continuous dialysis because of her failing kidneys.

“While all of this was going on, pressure was building in her legs, not allowing blood to flow. Ultimately, it was decided the damage to her legs was too severe and irreversible – they needed to be amputated. Both her legs were surgically removed,” the report concluded.

Following the amputation, her father Wayne said on Facebook: “When the moment came to let her know about losing her legs the doctor handled it beautifully but held nothing back. Claire whispered ‘I want Bionic legs‘ and smiled.”

Bridges’ best friend and roommate, Heather Valdes, noted that “Claire is just a positive ray of light and she’s a wonderful woman.”

“I think she’s going to make the best out of this and have many opportunities to come into her life,” Valdes said. “Just take [COVID] seriously and realise it is not a joke.”

