Jail for man who abandoned two chihuahuas outside a supermarket

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 16:32

Mylo before being treated for a skin condition. Credit: RSPCA

A man from Lancashire has been sentenced to four weeks in custody after he lost his appeal against convictions for animal cruelty.

He was banned from keeping dogs indefinitely following an RSPCA prosecution, the animal charity said today, Thursday, March 31.

Last November the man was found guilty of three animal welfare offences and sentenced at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

The court heard how the RSPCA investigation began after Inspector Amy McIntosh collected the two dogs from a member of the public who had rescued them after she found them tied up outside a supermarket.

She immediately noticed that Mylo, a male tan chihuahua type, had a skin condition. His skin was thickened, pink, flaky, scabby and bleeding on his legs, feet, stomach, chest, and genital area.

He also had obvious fur loss and pinkness around his eyes and nose. He was biting and scratching at his skin and it was obviously irritating him.

Lilly, a black and white female chihuahua had very smelly breath due to dental issues but otherwise looked in normal body condition.

Inspector McIntosh took the dogs to a vet who examined them and prescribed Mylo with flea and skin treatments and a shampoo to help fight the infection in his skin.

The vet concluded Mylo had been suffering from his skin disease for at least three to six months.

Lilly needed an urgent dental procedure to remove loose teeth as she had dental disease.

Both dogs were microchipped which enabled the inspector to establish he was the owner of the pets.

The court heard how, when questioned the following day, the man told Inspector McIntosh he had returned to the supermarket to get the dogs that morning.

This meant that had the dogs not been removed by the passer-by they would have potentially been tied up outside for nearly 24 hours.

Following a trial last year, the man responsible was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Mylo, failing to meet Lilly’s needs and failing to meet both dogs’ needs by leaving them unattended for an extended period without adequate care and supervision.

Mylo and Lily can now be found loving new homes.

After the appeal hearing, Inspector Mcintosh said: “I’m really pleased with the outcome of this case. These dogs have been in our care for such a long time now.

“They are lovely friendly little dogs and I’m so pleased they will now be able to find the new homes they deserve.”

On Friday the appeal against conviction and sentence was heard at Preston Crown Court but the bench dismissed the appeal and sentenced the man to four weeks immediate custody.

The man´s indefinite ban from keeping dogs was reduced to five years which he can not appeal before 12 months and his £500 costs from the magistrate’s hearing was upheld.

The offender was also ordered to pay a £96 victim surcharge and a deprivation order was passed for both dogs which will allow the RSPCA to find them a new home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.