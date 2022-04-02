By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 1:30
New York judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell a retrial.
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have had their request for a retrial denied this Friday, April 1, by New York judge, Allison Nathan. Instead, a sentencing date has been fixed for June 28.
After a juror admitted lying in his declaration, Maxwell and her legal team had pinned their hopes on a retrial. The 60-year-old had been convicted back in December on five out of six counts of sex trafficking charges, after a month-long trial.
It subsequently emerged a few days after the trial that one of the jurors – Scotty David – had informed the newspapers that he lied while filling out the declaration forms for jury service. He admitted that he failed to disclose that he had been sexually abused at a young age.
David also told the papers that by telling his fellow jurors about his abuse that he helped to influence their final verdict. Maxwell’s legal team had asked for a retrial based on this new evidence.
During her trial, prosecutors described the British socialite as a social predator who acquired young girls as victims for her depraved multimillionaire paedophile boyfriend, the late Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
