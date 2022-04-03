By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 15:09

Juan Manuel Ponferrada, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Sadness as Spain’s Javier Imbroda dies in Malaga. Imbroda was a national basketball coach and Andalucia’s Minister of Education.

Imbroda lost his battle with cancer at the age of 61, on Saturday April 2. The Minister of Education and Sports had been battling prostate cancer for a number of years. He was a key figure in the expansion of basketball at both a national and local level.

Recently Imbroda had said: “I no longer think in years, but in weeks”.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2016, he had entered the political arena. In 2017 he gave details of facing prostate cancer. He commented: “With the diagnosis, an ordeal begins, especially because you feel that death is coming to visit you and intends to stay. Life and its end crosses your mind many times. You don’t know what will happen.”

He went on to add: “They start talking about survival, about delaying what seems inevitable, about new techniques, various treatments, new drugs, you listen and listen, and you automatically belong to the world of the defenceless patients, unaware of the time they have left.”

As reported by Malaga Hoy, Imbroda had helped many children by setting up the Javier Imbroda Foundation.

