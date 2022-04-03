By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 13:03

Credit: Facebook Glyn Whibley

Chelsie Whibley dead: CBBC star dies aged 29. Chelsie had been battling cystic fibrosis.

On April 2, Chelsie’s husband Glyn confirmed the shocking death. Chelsie had been rushed into hospital in Southampton before she died.

Glyn stated: “I’m afraid this is the hardest thing I have ever had to write.

“This morning Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive. She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

“It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm.

“It was very quick and she was not in any pain. I know you will all want to send your condolences but we ask to please limit it to comments below in this very distressing time.”

Glyn added: “To my gorgeous inspiration wife we will love you always.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Chelsie had struggled with being unable to see her family. She previously told The Sun: “It feels like even more time is being taken away from me. It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.

“I know that seeing my friends and family is too dangerous and it could be enough to tip my body over the edge.

“But on the other hand, I don’t know how much time I have and it breaks me knowing I can’t see them.

“I love them all so much and I just want to be with them because I know I don’t have long left.

“I’ve got a month-old nephew who I haven’t met and I do worry I never will.

“I fear that I won’t have time to make memories with my nieces and nephews and that they won’t remember who I am”.

