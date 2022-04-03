Government issues advice on living safely with COVID-19

By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 11:16

Living safely with COVID-19. The UK government has given out advice on how to live with COVID 19.

The government’s advice issued on April 1, aims to help protect those most at risk from the coronavirus. According to the government: “A new set of guidance from UKHSA provides important public health advice for people with symptoms of respiratory infections, such as COVID-19; people with a positive COVID-19 test and their contacts; and advice on safer behaviours for everyone. UKHSA has also published a set of public health principles for businesses, organisations and employers to consider in managing the risk to their workforce from respiratory infections, such as COVID-19.”

Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA commented: “As we learn to live with COVID, we encourage people to keep following simple steps to help keep themselves and others safe.

“The pandemic is not over and how the virus will develop over time remains uncertain. COVID still poses a real risk to many of us, particularly with high case rates and hospitalisations. That is why it is sensible to wear a mask in crowded, enclosed spaces, keep indoor spaces ventilated and stay away from others if you have any symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect us all from severe disease and hospitalisation. If you have not yet come forward for your primary or booster I would urge you to do so straight away – the NHS vaccine programme is there to help and the sooner you are vaccinated the sooner you and your family and friends will be protected.”

Guidance issued by the UKHSA suggests that: “People with symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as COVID-19, and who have a high temperature or do not feel well, should try to stay at home and avoid contact with others. Those who are asked – or choose to test – and get a positive COVID-19 result should try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 5 days following the day of their positive result.

“There is some evidence that children have a shorter duration of illness compared to adults. Children and young people who are asymptomatic, choose to take a COVID-19 test and receive a positive test result are advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 3 days after the day of the test.”

