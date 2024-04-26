Almeria beach extension

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 20:24

View of Ventilla Beach. Credit: Google Maps.com

For the next three years, the beach season in Roquetas de Mar will stretch until November 1.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 26 by the Town Council’s Tourism and Beaches Department, in which the Beaches Plan for 2024 through 2026 includes numerous improvements.

Amalia Lopez, the councillor overseeing this sector, remarked, ‘Our beaches are one of our main tourist attractions and a key tool for the deseasonalisation of tourism as our climate allows us to enjoy them practically all year round’.

She added, ‘From the Town Hall we work to guarantee their maintenance and upkeep so that they are in the best conditions of accessibility, cleanliness and maintenance, as well as providing them with the best services.’

Key changes include the beach season now commencing on Good Friday and extending to November 1, previously the season ended on October 15.

Lopez explained, ‘With this extension we are able to respond to the needs of the beach service providers and hotels.

‘It will allow us to have our beaches open and conditioned during the whole of Easter Week and to take advantage of the long weekend, a period in which our city still has a high percentage of occupancy,’ she added.

New amenities at La Ventilla beach feature a wide walkway and shaded area, enhancing both its comfort and accessibility.

The council has also approved additional beach services, including ice-cream kiosks, massage booths, and rental of sun loungers and parasols to make the beaches of the municipality more dynamic and more attractive for visitors and local residents.