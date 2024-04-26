Mayor takes back Formentor car park

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 26 Apr 2024 • 20:12

Formentor carpark, AC

The mayor of Pollença is confident that the Hotel Formentor owner will vacate the facility within ten days

Pollença Town Hall is confident that Inmobiliaria Formentor S.A. will surrender the land on which the car park in Formentor stands.

In an ongoing legal battle concerning the revocation of a licence granted in 1999, mayor Martí March has now given the former licensees ten days to vacate the premises.

Carpark part of public road network

According to the town planning ordinance of 1991, the carpark land is classified as part of the road network and as such public property.

In 2023 it was decided that residents of Pollença will not have to pay parking fees to use the facility.

Half a million annually in parking fees

The municipal council wishes to take over ownership of the carpark, which in recent years has been taking in € 500,000 annually in parking fees of almost €4 per hour.

Mayor Martí March says, “We will see how the owners respond, I hope they do so in accordance with the law because we have always complied with it. And if they do not, we’ll do whatever is necessary.”

The town hall would be within its rights to impose hefty daily penalties for non-compliance.

“We will fight to the end”

“The car park is ours and we will fight to the end”, adds the mayor.

It remains to be resolved whether the transfer of the car park to the City Council in 2021 was within the law.

The Hotel Formentor owners have continued to run the carpark despite the licence being revoked.