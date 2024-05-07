Estepona’s new central park

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The new Central Park project
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall has put out to tender the works to build the Parque Central Boulevard, a project that will be the culmination of the great urban transformation that the town has undergone in the last decade and which will involve the creation of a large public space in the heart of the town.
This new phase will see the development of San Lorenzo and España avenues between the new Town Hall, the promenade and the town centre with leisure and commercial spaces, as well as the creation of an underground car park with capacity for more than 300 vehicles at a cost of €1 per day.
The works are expected to take 20 months once the contract has been awarded. However, a series of award criteria will be used to evaluate the proposals and determine the best offer based on the best value for money and the completion time.
The new Parque Central Boulevard in Estepona is being developed in accordance with the roadmap of the Spanish Urban Agenda, with a triple focus on social, economic and environmental sustainability.
With this project, the new public space of some 22,000 square metres, will become a model of urban sustainability and quality tourism, featuring unique elements including plazas, promenades and water features providing a meeting point for residents and visitors.
