Estepona opens one of the longest promenades in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:04

The new pedestrianised promenade Photos : Facebook / Estepona Town Hall

The remodelling project of the Avenida España has made it into a large boulevard for pedestrian use that runs for almost two kilometres.

Estepona Town Hall inaugurated the new pedestrian boulevard which has created one of the longest promenades in the country. The remodelling of this section of the old N-340 road, which crosses the town from east to west along the beachfront, has been carried out in several phases and has completely changed the look of the town.

This initiative, aimed at opening up the ‘urban garden’ of Estepona’s town centre to the Mediterranean Sea, places Estepona at the forefront of sustainable cities that are committed to quality of life, the wellbeing of citizens, the environment and ample space for pedestrians.

130 streets have been renovated

In addition to the remodelling of Avenida España, more than 130 streets have been renovated in the town and a pioneering network of car parks has been created at a cost of just €1 euro, bringing to life the concept of ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol‘.

For the inauguration, a full programme of leisure activities was organised, ranging from parades to free tastings and musical performances. It all kicked off at 8pm on Friday April 5 with the ribbon cutting by the Mayor and was followed by a circus parade with a brass band, flamethrowers, jugglers, stilt walkers, unicycles, clowns and trapeze artists.

In the Plaza García Caparrós a free tasting of churros with chocolate was laid on and musical performances entertained the crowds in the Plaza with concerts by Los Piratas and the duo Azúcar Moreno.