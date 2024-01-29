Estepona: Garden of the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 10:34

The project nears completion Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall has given details of the project that puts the finishing touch to the urban transformation of the town.

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, presented at FITUR the project that will be the culmination of the great urban transformation that the town has undergone in the last decade and which will involve the creation of a large public space in the heart of the town. It will merge the new pedestrian boulevard that the old N340 road has become – generating one of the best promenades in the country – with the renovated historic centre, known as the ‘Garden of the Costa del Sol’.

This project will make the 22,000 square metre public space of the centrally located Avenida San Lorenzo a new attraction for both residents and tourists, creating rest and leisure areas in a revitalised town in an environmentally sustainable setting.

Work is expected to begin after Easter, with a duration of 20 months. There will be another large pedestrian boulevard with leisure and commercial spaces and an underground car park with capacity for more than 300 vehicles, with the municipal parking network system costing drivers €1 per day.

The Mayor said that this project will contribute to the, “economic and social activity that has brought about the great urban transformation that Estepona has undergone”.