Santa Pola's budget soars: A €10M boost. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
In 2024, Santa Pola’s budget is set to reach €46M, a notable increase of nearly €10M compared to the previous accounts.
The total raised bills amount to €46,007,829.35, marking a substantial 26.9 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year.
Among the planned investments, the one witnessing the most significant surge is infrastructure development, with a remarkable 172 per cent increase compared to previous accounts.
Over €5.7M is allocated for this purpose, with the foremost project being the renovation of the Levante beach coastline, including the construction of a new promenade, for which €900,000 has been earmarked.
The City Council has reserved €300,000 for infrastructure improvements, €270,000 for enhancing sports facilities, and €800,000 for ongoing asphalt renovation projects aimed at addressing pavement deficiencies across various areas.
