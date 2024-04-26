Hotel Formentor to reopen soon

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 26 Apr 2024 • 18:57

Hotel Formentor, Shutterstock

The prestigious Hotel Formentor is about to be granted all the necessary permits from Pollença town hall to start operations for the season.

Reports have been submitted to the town hall so that licences can be granted for the polemic demolition of various unregulated buildings in the hotel grounds.

In the coming weeks, Mayor Martí March will sign the Final Decree to grant this permit, the last one missing before the establishment can open its doors definitively.

Unlicensed building work

The illegal builds were a legacy from the previous structure of the establishment, including staff accommodation and other annexes.

The licence was conditional on a report by the Heritage Department of the Consell de Mallorca, since the demolition and removal affect an area where there are archaeological remains.

The town hall granted the remaining licences the Hotel required to start operating last March. These concerned the gardens and swimming pools and were granted with slight modifications from the presented project.

Martí March explained last year that the town hall wanted to clarify the whole process, which was not very transparent and had attracted a lot of criticism. He explained that while the town hall was “in favour” of the hotel Formentor refurbishment, a licence for demolition should have been applied for before it took place.

Fine for building infraction

A € 300,000 fine was imposed on the promotor Immobilioario Formentor in July 2023.

Dating from 1929, the hotel was closed due to structural deficiencies that came to light. The makeover is said to be costing €25 million.

Luxury hotel

The Hotel Formentor, set in 12,000 hectares of protected land, was the epitome of luxury in its heyday. Famous guests have included Charlie Chaplin, Winston Churchill, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco, John Wayne and the Dalai Lama.

The hotel was formerly run by the Barceló Group under its brand Royal Hideaway and was sold to Emin Capital for €165 million in December 2020.

When it reopens, the Hotel Formentor will be managed by the Canadian Four Seasons group. 110 suites will be on offer with sea and forest views.