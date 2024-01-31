Mallorca set to expand its luxury hotels in 2024

By John Ensor •
Published: 31 Jan 2024
Hotel Valldemossa, Mallorca.
In an exciting development for Mallorca’s hospitality industry, the Mallorca Hotel Federation has announced a significant expansion in the island’s luxury hotel segment.
With 65 existing five-star hotels, the addition of globally esteemed brands such as Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental marks a new era of upscale tourism in Mallorca.
The upcoming summer season will see the grand opening of the Four Seasons Resort at Formentor, poised to become a landmark destination.
Later in the year, the eagerly anticipated Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra Resort is set to open its doors, further elevating the island’s luxury accommodation offerings.
A noteworthy addition to this year’s openings is the Hotel Valldemossa, currently on schedule to welcome guests from February 29.
The IT Unique Spaces Group, renowned for their exclusive five-star boutique hotels in Palma and Pollensa, has meticulously refurbished this 19th-century gem.
Once part of the Royal Charterhouse Palace of Valldemossa, the hotel is nestled in a stunning location with unparalleled views over the charming town and the majestic Sierra Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
This combination of historical elegance and modern luxury promises an unforgettable experience for discerning travellers.
