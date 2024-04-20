Barceló invests in Madeira

By Annette Christmas •
The Barceló Hotel Group is set to inject € 50 million into acquiring and revamping two hotels in Madeira.
The Mallorcan group plans to construct a new four-star hotel in Funchal’s historic centre, adjacent to Mercado dos Lavradores, with an anticipated debut in 2025, marketed under the Occidental brand.
In a separate project, the Quinta das Vistas Palace Gardens Hotel will be refurbished. It is soon to be rebranded as the Quinta Funchal Palace Garden Hotel under the Royal Hideaway banner, slated for a grand opening in 2026.
These developments mark a significant expansion for the group in Madeira, bringing its portfolio to four hotels spanning Royal Hideaway Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resort, and Allegro Hotels.
The Barceló Group was founded in 1931 in Palma de Mallorca. It is a leading hotel business both in Spain and on the global market, with four brands and more than 105 four- and five-star hotels. The group is currently run by the third generation of the Barceló family.
