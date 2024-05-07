Almeria: Blue flag awards

By John Ensor • Published: 07 May 2024 • 18:41

San Jose Beach, Nijar. Credit: lunamarina/Shutterstock.com

This summer, Almeria’s coastlines are set to sparkle with 35 prestigious Blue Flags, a notable increase from last year’s 33.

The Blue Flag mark of excellence, issued by the Environmental and Consumer Education Association (ADEAC), recognises the outstanding quality and services provided by the beaches, including lifeguard and first aid facilities, accessibility, and communication.

Adeac’s Blue Flag programme, endorsed by the European Foundation for Environmental Education, has celebrated eco-friendly beaches and marinas for over three decades.

This year’s increase in flags highlights Almeria’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards and boosting its appeal as a top tourist destination.

The total distribution of Blue Flags across the towns is as follows.

Roquetas de Mar (7)

Adra (4)

El Ejido (4)

Mojacar (4)

Pulpi (4)

Almeria (3)

Carboneras (3)

Nijar (2)

Balanegra (1)

Vera (1)

The accolades extend beyond beaches to marinas, with new additions this year including the Marina of San Jose and the Marina of Adra, bringing the total of Blue flags to 35.

This endorsement serves as a beacon of pride for local councils, confirming their dedication to environmental stewardship and excellent visitor experience along over 200 kilometres of diverse coastline.