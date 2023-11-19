Which Country Has The Most Blue Flag Beaches In The world?

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 9:30

Blue Flag quality. Credit: Licvin/Shutterstock.com

THE prestigious Blue Flag award system is a reliable guide that leads holidaymakers to the best shores. But which country has secured the Blue Flag award more than any other?

Residents and visitors to Spain will be pleased to hear that as of 2023, it has emerged as the global leader in Blue Flag accolades, boasting an impressive 629 beaches and 97 marinas which hold this certificate of quality.

This achievement is just one reason why Spain continues to maintain its status as the UK’s favourite holiday spot, according to the Express.

Spain’s Coastal Crown

The Blue Flag is a globally recognized symbol and is awarded to beaches and marinas which are exemplary not just in their cleanliness, but also excel in environmental management and safety standards.

Currently, 41 countries around the world are part of the Blue Flag programme. For beach lovers, it is an assurance of good water quality together with clean and sanitary amenities.

Spanish shores have long been celebrated for their pristine conditions and diverse offerings, with the Balearic Islands housing some of the most picturesque beaches like Sou Bou in Menorca, nestled beside a protected wetland.

Spain’s Diverse Destinations

Spain’s coastal allure is not limited to popular southern regions. The northern Galician coast, less frequented by British tourists, presents stunning Blue Flag beaches, offering tranquillity away from bustling southern destinations.

Meanwhile, the Costa Brava, a haven for retired British expatriates, offers golden sands and underwater caves at Tamariu.

Europe’s Blue Flag Elite

While Spain leads the pack, other European nations also shine in the Blue Flag rankings. Greece and Turkey closely follow with over 500 certified beaches each. Italy and France complete the top five, showcasing Europe’s commitment to pristine and sustainable beaches.

Top 10 European Blue Flag beaches

Spain Greece Turkey Italy France Portugal Denmark Ireland England Cyprus

The Netherlands boasts 134 Blue Flag marinas, while England, though not in the world top ten, still maintains 77 Blue Flag beaches.