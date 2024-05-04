Mojacar improvements

By John Ensor • Published: 04 May 2024 • 17:49

Image of Mojacar. Credit: Fotomicar/shutterstock.com

Mojacar City Council has earmarked nearly €1 million for substantial improvements to the town.

The changes, approved during a recent plenary session, involve an investment of €930,000 and are set to be implemented by the end of this year.

The project will focus on upgrading Mojacar’s pavements and overhauling the water sanitation and supply networks that serve various local streets.

These updates are crucial for ensuring a reliable supply of drinking water, which will bolster the town’s functionality and support sustainable growth.

The Mojacar council emphasised the importance of the drinking water network and repairing any damaged pipes to prevent potential losses.

The council is committed to fostering a sustainable environment that combats climate change, preserves natural settings, and maintains the high quality of life that residents of Mojacar enjoy.

Furthermore, the paving improvements are not merely functional but are also designed to enhance urban aesthetics, mobility, and road safety.

The council also plans to explore new ways to manage and safeguard water quality, reflecting its dedication to both community well-being and the enhancement of Mojacar as a prime tourist destination.