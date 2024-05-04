€10,000 raised for charity in honour of a wife lost to cancer

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 May 2024 • 18:07

Amunt Contra el Cancer fundraising collection Credit: Amunt Contra el Cancer, Facebook

“A man called us in March through a mutual friend and it was a complete surprise. We were perplexed…” shared the president of Amunt Contra el Cancer, Isabel Llorca.

A widower had reached out to the charity eager to donate 4,000 items of clothing left from his deceased wife, whose life was lost to cancer.

Amunt Contra el Cancer made two visits to the widower´s house and “had to go with a moving truck,” to collect a vast amount of clothing items, all in good condition, Isabel Llorca recalled.

With every clothing piece, every shoe and every jewellery item, the charity transformed a venue in Denia to a second-hand charity store: “We opened the market on March 29, and on April 18 we handed over the keys to the store because practically everything had been sold,” said Isabel Llorca.

More than a hundred people came to the sale and the funds raised reached an outstanding amount €10,000. Amunt Contra el Cancer will now use the funds to continue their research of the disease and provide support services for all those affected with cancer; the clothes will be worn once again.