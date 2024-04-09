Walk Against Cancer in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 7:30

Amunt Contra el Cancer walk 2023 Credit: Amunt Contra el Cancer, Facebook

People of all ages and nationalities eager to support those facing cancer, are invited to participate in the VI Solidarity Walk Against Cancer on April 21 in Denia.

The walk is organised by a local non-profit organisation, Amunt Contra el Cancer, where a team of multidisciplinary professionals provide information, advice and compassion to all people battling cancer.

The organisation holds various workshops for the community, as well as assists with hospital procedures and grants financial support when possible.

All of the proceeds from the walk will be forwarded to cancer research. You can contribute by making donations, buying a custom T-shirt, or by simply taking the solidarity walk.

The group will meet at La Marina car park in Denia at 10am to charge up with Zumba from the Gym 21 trainer.

At 10.30am the group will set off, walking through Les Rotes. The walk will be supervised by Denia´s Local Police and Civil Guard volunteers.

All customised T-shirts by the Amunt Contra el Cancer can be bought Monday-Friday at Campo Torres 13, 11am-1pm and 5pm-7pm.

Find out more about Amunt Contra el Cancer here.