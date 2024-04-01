Charity triumph Cancer Care Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 9:58

Fundraiser concert for Cancer Care Javea Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook

Throughout March, Cancer Care Javea and 10XMEN united with the local community in reaching €5,000 worth of donations and raising awareness of men’s health.

A fundraiser concert with The OK Band on March 30 gathered 70 people to celebrate the achievements of the 10XMEN and thank everyone who contributed.

With March being Prostate Cancer Month in the UK, Cancer Care ran the Men’s Health Awareness, in which 10 men made changes to improve their health, at the same time raising funds.

Walking 200 kilometres, losing a stone in weight, abstaining from alcohol, and doing 6000 sit-ups, are among the results that these courageous men achieved within a month.

Through their efforts and the compassion of the donors, the Saturday concert celebrated an incredible achievement of raising €5,000.

This money will help Cancer Care Javea to continue offering support, research and nursing within the community, with all proceeds going to the “Lynwen” Nursing Team who continue to devote themselves to empowering all those affected by cancer.

“The word thanks doesn’t cover it. But we say it once again. Our gratitude is great,” said Cancer Care Javea in their latest Facebook post.

To donate PayPal cancercarejavea@outlook.com or Banco Sabadell ES820081660030002454149