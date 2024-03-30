There is HELP for cancer patients

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 17:14

Joyful bald woman Credit: SHVETS Production, Pexels

The charitable volunteer group, HELP of Marina Alta launches a new project, aiding all those affected by cancer treatment.

With the support of Heaven Hair and Beauty Salon in Moraira, and other contributors, HELP now offers services for cancer patients battling the consequences of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which are just as difficult as the diagnosis.

Aesthetic services will be available to all those in need, including head coverings and wig supplies for those experiencing hair loss during treatment.

3D tattoos for the patients who underwent breast reconstruction will also be available, alongside financial assistance and professional advice.

HELP collaborates with Denia Hospital and assists patients by helping them make appointments, accompanying them, and translating when necessary.

With HELP, you won´t battle cancer on your own.

To find out how to get support, visit helpmarinaalta.org

To donate to this project, use the reference ITS ABOUT YOU for HELP Marina Alta La Caixa ES11 2100 9015 2102 0016 2933 or contact Hilary at 634 345 014.