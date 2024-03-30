There is HELP for cancer patients

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 17:14
Joyful bald woman
Credit: SHVETS Production, Pexels
The charitable volunteer group, HELP of Marina Alta launches a new project, aiding all those affected by cancer treatment.
With the support of Heaven Hair and Beauty Salon in Moraira, and other contributors, HELP now offers services for cancer patients battling the consequences of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which are just as difficult as the diagnosis.
Aesthetic services will be available to all those in need, including head coverings and wig supplies for those experiencing hair loss during treatment.
3D tattoos for the patients who underwent breast reconstruction will also be available, alongside financial assistance and professional advice.
HELP collaborates with Denia Hospital and assists patients by helping them make appointments, accompanying them, and translating when necessary.
With HELP, you won´t battle cancer on your own.
To find out how to get support, visit helpmarinaalta.org
To donate to this project, use the reference ITS ABOUT YOU for HELP Marina Alta La Caixa ES11 2100 9015 2102 0016 2933 or contact Hilary at 634 345 014.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.