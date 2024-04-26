Party for Eurovision in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 18:36

Daniya Hotel, Denia Credit: Daniya Hotel, Denia, Facebook

Support Spain’s Eurovision contestant, Nebulossa, at the Euro Fest party in Denia on May 11.

For the 2024 edition of Eurovision, Spain is represented by the Nebulossa duo, rooted in Benidorm. After a recent visit to Benidorm City Council, the band continues to gather the Marina Alta community in excitement for the European music contest.

A night of fabulous dinner, dancing and surprises will be hosted by the Hotel Daniya in Denia. The Denia Eurovision Fest, organized by Hotel Daniya and the Melicatesen company, will start at 8:30 pm with a delicious dinner. Upon entering, each guest will be assigned a randomly chosen flag of one of the Eurovision countries and will for the night, become their biggest fan.

During a delightful dinner, the Eurovision festival will be screened, enlivened even further by live entertainment. Voting will then take place, with Eurofans from each country counting the votes and the winner being granted a mystery prize. The fun will not end there: transformed into a nightclub, the hotel will play the hits from Eurovision´s history.

The guests are invited to party all night by booking a stay at the hotel for the price of €159 per person. The dinner and the party is €49 per person.

Get your ticket at info@denia.daniyahotels.es or 966 428 900