The Oscars of golf

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 10:54

Photo: Facebook / La Reserva Club

Sotogrande continues to add prestigious international recognition with multiple nominations just obtained in the edition of the World Golf Awards 2024, the highest awards of the world tourism-golf scene, considered as the Oscars of the sector.

La Reserva Club has obtained a double nomination: Best Golf Course in Europe and Spain. An identical recognition also went to SO/Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort for Best Golf Hotel in Europe and Spain.

Sotogrande itself is up for Best Residential Golf Destination in the world alongside others from the USA, Dominican Republic, United Arab Emirates, Bermuda and South Africa. This nomination is a reflection of the quality maintained over the last six decades in Sotogrande and its recognition as one of the most exclusive and private residential destinations in Europe for golf lovers.

In 2024, the World Golf Awards will distribute awards in 26 different categories and the ceremony will be held in Madeira (Portugal) from November 21 to 22.

Inaugurated in 2014, the awards aim to raise standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the leading organisations in their field. Votes are cast by professionals working in the golf industry, the media and golf tourism consumers.