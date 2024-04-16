La Duquesa golf course among the top 6 on the coast

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 22:08

Views from Duquesa Golf Club Photo: Facebook / Duquesa Golf Club

Manilva Town Hall has reported that the tourism portal ‘Descubrir’, lists the La Duquesa golf course as one of the 6 best on the coast of Malaga.

The publication highlights in its tour of the Manilva facilities, that it’s just a few metres from the Mediterranean and with a magnificent design by Robert Trent Jones, the golf course is ideal for players of all levels.

La Duquesa offers a versatile course that combines a first part of 9 classic holes on narrow fairways that require technique and expertise and a second part that is easier due to the width of the fairways, although with some challenging bunkers.

The views, especially from the 17th hole are spectacular and add extra attraction to the game. The driving range, restaurant and pro shop complete the facilities of this select club on the Costa del Sol.

The Mayor of Manilva, José Manuel Fernández, has the firm desire to revalue this area of the municipality and everything possible will be done to ensure that these facilities continue to be improved, so that the course continues to be an international benchmark.