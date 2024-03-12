Costa del Golf attracts property buyers

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 16:33
Luxury living on a golf course
Credit: Finca Cortesin
This is another name for the Costa del Sol and if one includes parts of nearby Axarquia, there are more than 70 golf courses in the area.
Although the courses are spread across the coast, Marbella which covers a large area of land, boasts some 21 courses either 9 or 18 holes and certainly has more courses than any other municipality in Spain.
Most courses anywhere on the Costa del Golf are surrounded by properties both old and new and many golfers like to purchase in such areas as they are likely to be able to either take over membership with their property or enjoy significant reductions in green fees.
For those who want to purchase as an investment and are prepared to comply with all of the regulations concerning short term lets, there is an added bonus of being able to offer a property actually situated on a golf course.
Even though we are suffering from drought conditions, most golf courses not only have access to non-potable water but also have at least one lake which act as a water hazard but usefully gives additional access for watering and making sure that the greens are kept green.
Several of the courses are considered to be world standard and only last year, the prestigious Solheim Cup was contested in Casares with thousands of international golf fans flocking to the area.
One additional word of advice however is that if you do purchase a property right on the edge of the course, make sure that you obtain good property insurance because it is not unknown for stray balls to break the odd window or two despite every precaution that might be taken.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
