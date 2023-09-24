Team Europe Retains The Solheim Cup After Thrilling Climax At Finca Cortesin On The Costa Del Sol

THE Solheim Cup remains in the hands of Europe’s female golfers after a thrilling battle this Sunday, September 24.

For the first time in the history of the biennial competition, it ended in a draw, specifically, 14-14. The competition featured the 12 best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour and the 12 best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET).

This time around, the 18th Solheim Cup – the world’s leading match-play competition for female professional golfers – was staged in Andalucia, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, at Finca Cortesin, for the first time.

Team US started the day 4-0 ahead

Team Europe entered the day’s proceedings trailing 4-0 from the previous two days’ play. However, Suzann Pettersen saw her players stage an almighty comeback with the final accolades falling fittingly to Spanish star Carlota Ciganda as the Spaniard completed her fourth win in four matches.

Due to the status of the remaining matches, the United States had a brief window of opportunity to claim an outright win on the 15th hole after Nelly Korda pulled the match with Ciganda back to all-square.

Refusing to accept the possibility of defeat, a stunning approach shot to the 16th left Ciganda with a birdie putt. A similar feat on the 17th – where she placed her shot just two feet away from the pin at the 145-yard hole -meant that Team Europe would retain the iconic trophy if Korda failed to sink her ball.

The US had looked to be the favourites earlier in the day

It had not looked so promising for Team Europe earlier in the day after Georgia Hall halved her match with Andrea Lee. Madelene Sagstrom subsequently went down 4&3 to Lilia Vu, the World number two. Team US seemed certain favourites when Celine Boutier was then beaten 2&1 by Angel Yin.

Scottish rookie Gemma Dryburgh managed to halve her match with Cheyenne Knight. The American newcomer fought back from two down with four to play.

However, following four birdies in five holes, followed by a conceded eagle at the last hole in her match with Ally Ewing, the European veteran Caroline Hedwall clawed her way back to win by two after being three down after 12 holes.

A massive, massive moment. Caroline Hedwall goes 1UP heading to the 18th 🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/tLfEc5hPqv — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) September 24, 2023

The final result was in the balance after the European women found themselves ahead in two of the last three matches. Lexi Thompson was in a comfortable position against Emily Pedersen which left everything in the hands of Maja Stark and Ciganda.

If the two golfers could win these two remaining matches then the competition would end 14-14 and Team Europe, as the holders, would retain the trophy.

In September 2024, the 19th Solheim Cup will be contested at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, located on Lake Manassas, just 35 miles west of Washington D.C.