Andalucia’s Tourism Boom: A Win for Spain’s Economy

By John Ensor • 02 September 2023 • 11:38

Stock image of Cabo de Gata, Almeria. Credit: Unai Huizi Photography/Shutterstock.com

Recent statistics have confirmed Andalucia’s ongoing popularity as a prime destination for international tourism.

In July, the southern Spanish region welcomed 1.3 million international visitors, marking a 20.1 per cent increase, and raking in an impressive €1,874 million, writes 20 Minutos.

Andalucia secured its position as the third most popular tourist destination in Spain for the month of July, capturing 13.3 per cent of the total tourist influx. The spending by these tourists reached €1,874 million, showing a year-on-year growth of 26.2 per cent, even surpassing the 2019 figures of €1,400 million.

Economic Growth

The average spend per tourist in Andalucia rose by 5.1 per cent year-on-year, settling at €1,390 in July. The average daily expenditure was €161, a 17.6 per cent increase compared to July 2022. Cumulative tourist spending for 2023 in Andalucia has reached €8,461 million, up by 12.9 per cent.

Spain’s National Tourism Landscape

On a national scale, Spain welcomed 47.6 million international tourists in the first seven months of the year. This represents a 20.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). The total expenditure during this period was €59,964 million, a 25.3 per cent hike from the previous year.

The Frontur border movement statistics reveal that the 47.6 million tourists who visited Spain up to July spent nearly €60,000 million (€59,864 million), a 25.3 per cent increase year-on-year. However, this number is still 0.8 per cent lower than the same period in 2019.

Leading Countries In Tourism

The United Kingdom led the pack with nearly 9.8 million tourists, a 16.9 per cent annual increase. France followed with more than 6.4 million tourists, up by 20 per cent, and Germany with over six million, a 9.6 per cent rise. In July alone, Spain was visited by 10.1 million international tourists, an 11.4 per cent increase from July 2022 and 2.6 per cent higher than July 2019.

Expenditure By Country

Tourists from the United Kingdom increased their spending by 9.8 per cent year-on-year, while those from France and Germany increased their spending by 21.8 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. The INE’s tourism expenditure survey (Egatur) shows that total spending in July reached €13,853 million, a 16.4 per cent increase compared to July 2022, and 16 per cent higher than July 2019.

The average spend per tourist was €1,367, a 4.4 per cent annual increase, while the average daily spend grew by 9 per cent to €185, according to INE data.