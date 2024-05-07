Costa Calida exciting events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 May 2024 • 11:11

Circus of Horrors

EL Circo de los Horrores (The Circus of Horrors) is back in Murcia from May 16 until May 26 with their new show titled ‘Requiem’. For something a little bit different get your tickets for a circus unlike any other. It will be set up at the Recinto Ferial La Fica. This unique and innovative circus show was created to encourage a different type of audience to enjoy the circus. It began in 2006 and after 18 years and over three million spectators Director Suso Silva has announced this final show.

A Spectacle of Excess

This is not a family-friendly circus, they suggest that attendees should be at least 16 years old due to the show’s tone. The style of the circus is described as an underworld cabaret full of spectacle and a touch of eroticism. From Nosferatu to Lucifer, each character will have their moment to say goodbye in ‘Réquiem.’ Other beloved characters will also join in this farewell performance. So, for those looking for a night of unique entertainment, El Circo de los Horrores offers an intriguing experience under the big top. For tickets or more information see circodeloshorrores.com.

Garden Party

ON May 11, Age Concern Costa Calida is set to dazzle locals and visitors with their much-anticipated Spring Garden Party. From 12 pm to 5 pm, the Social Centre at 2b Avenida de los Covachos in Camposol Sector C will transform into a vibrant hub of entertainment and community.

For just €10, attendees will indulge in a delightful array of festivities. The highlight of the event includes a sizzling BBQ alongside a fashion show, promising a perfect fusion of taste and style.

Guests can enjoy a buffet, accompanied by refreshing beverages such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks. The ambiance will be further enhanced with the beats of DJ Carl, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event can be purchased by contacting 623 118 062 or 634 344 589, or by emailing ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of community spirit and joy!

Quiz Night

IF you’re a fan of quiz shows, mark your calendar for Wednesday nights at 7:30 pm because something special’s happening at Alley Palais on Camposol – it’s ‘SHOW US YOUR BATS’ time! Hosted by the charismatic Paul Bryce, this isn’t your ordinary quiz night. It’s interactive, it’s fun, and it’s for everyone!

With multiple-choice questions covering all sorts of topics, it’s your chance to shine and maybe even win big with the ‘Lucky 7’ Jackpot up for grabs. So, gather your crew and head down to Alley Palais for a guaranteed great time. Whether you’re a trivia buff or just looking for a midweek pick-me-up, ‘SHOW US YOUR BATS’ has got you covered. See you there!

