By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 May 2024 • 11:00

Novelda's festival serves up generosity. Image: Ayuntamiento de Novelda.

Novelda recently presented the Red Cross with the proceeds generated from the Xanxullo Festival, totalling €792.

The humanitarian organisation will allocate these funds to aid programs in Novelda.

The funds were raised during the Festa del Xanxullo, the popular gastronomic charity event held at the end of April in Parque del Oeste.

The event attracted hundreds of attendees, with a total of 366 plates of the traditional Novelda appetizer Plato de Xanxullo sold.

Plato de Xanxullo is a typical appetizer dish consisting of a base of potato chips on which cockles, mussels, fried almonds, pickled anchovies, etc. are added.

Additionally, wines donated by Heretat de Cesilia and Ortigosa wineries contributed to the fundraising efforts.